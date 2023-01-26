Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club junior player, Keele Browne, took part in a special event recentl.
Meanwhile, there's few things she hasn't experienced in her decorated career, but donning a Steelers jersey for the first time was a major thrill for Jillaroos veteran Kezie Apps on Wednesday.
Apps, and the rest of Alicia Kate-Hawke's squad, took to the WIN Stadium turf as the club officially launched its maiden season in the NSW Women's Premiership.
The 31-year-old famously began her rugby league career a decade ago with weekly 10-hour round trips from Bega to Wollongong to play for Helensburgh in the Illawarra Women's League.
Claiming last year's premiership trophy with Wests Tigers was her first club journey beyond Wollongong, but she said the pull back to the Illawarra for the Steelers' maiden season was too strong to resist.
"It's my first time wearing the Illawarra colours and it's so cool to see that the Steelers are in the Harvey Norman [competition]," Apps said.
"It's been the missing piece and link from the junior systems, through Tarsha Gale, into the NRLW. It's that missing link and I'm so excited for all the young girls that have the clear pathway now.
"It's taken a long time, there's been talk about it for a number of years. It's exciting that it's here now and there's so many talented girls coming through our systems.
"That Tarsha Gale system has definitely helped develop these girls to be able to come up to this next level just under NRLW.
"It's really exciting to be a part of this journey on our first year in the Harvey Norman and hopefully I can teach them a few things and guide them a little bit.
"There's some talented girls in the side that haven't reached their full potential yet and it's exciting to see how many more years they have developing as people and players."
Overwhelmingly made up Illawarra products, the inaugural squad features four World Cup winners in Apps, skipper Keeley Davis, Emma Tonegato and Taliah Fuimaono.
It will feature a backline made up entirely of NRLW talent, headlined by fellow marquee recruit Tonegato, who's relishing the opportunity to don hometown colours.
"Obviously growing up here it was always the Steelers, the reps for the boys were always the Steelers and I'd wish there was a girls team I could join," she said.
"I was really contemplating who to play Harvey Norman for and, at the end of the day, playing for my local team really came through for me. I sat down with Alicia and she was explaining how most of the girls are local girls and being able to train and play close to home was a big win for me."
Inaugural seasons are always tough, but Tonegato's confident the talent-stacked Steelers will be competitive from the jump.
"It didn't weigh into my decision, I made the decision based on me and what I was after, but then I went to training the first day and Kezie, Keeley and Fui were all there," she said.
"There's a bunch of other girls I've played NRLW with and I thought 'I think we'll go OK here'."
Illawarra will open their campaign as the fourth leg of a quadruple-header at WIN Stadium on Sunday week, with the Steelers' Harold Matthews, Tarsha Gale Cup and SG Ball sides all kicking off their seasons at the same venue.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
