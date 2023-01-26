Aunty Nellie Mooney's Welcome to Country is all about warmth, culture and being part of the natural environment.
Aunty Nellie gave the Welcome to Country at the Australia Day event at Mollymook and it was amazing.
Here it's in full - thanks Aunty Nellie.
"Walawaani
"My name is Aunty Nellie Mooney and I am a proud Australian woman.
"We acknowledge the traditional custodians on the many lands in which we live, work and learn.
"We recognise their continuing spiritual connection to the land and love how they have protected this beautiful coastline.
"We pay our respects to Elders past, present and emerging and further extend that respect to all First Nations people present today.
"Plants and animals like the echidna are totems for our people.
"Our people share the land with these totems and their relationship is really important for our culture - for our food, our health, our shelter, our cultural expression and our spiritual well being.
"Caring for plants and animals are important for our culture.
"It is important we learn from our past to create a safe, united and peaceful future and walk gently on the land in the meantime ...
"Walawaani."
