Children and their families are the innocent victims of the closure of a Milton-based childcare centre.
Children, their parents and carers are still coming to terms with the sudden closure of the Milton Early Learning and Care Centre.
Parents, after being given notice this week, are busy trying to find spots at other childcare centres for their children.
Staff are also trying to work out their future as well and a few hugs were exchanged between staff members and parents this week as they all got their heads around the announcement.
Emma Donnelly is one of the parents trying to come to terms with Tuesday's announcement.
Emma was the first parent to be greeted with the news.
She expected to be told the centre would move to another facility but she was shocked when told that the centre would actually close.
Emma then got on the phone and tried to get a place at another centre but "had no luck at all".
The best offer she got was at another facility for one day a week.
Her daughter [name withheld] used to come to the Milton centre four days a week.
"This is our daughter's last year at preschool and we wanted her to have the best year we could provide," she said about the four-year-old.
"It's going to be traumatic for her now and this morning she was quite upset because she was told her school [the centre] was going to be knocked down.
"She did not want to come to preschool this morning because she was quite emotional."
Emma said her daughter has made lots of friends at the centre and added that the educators were like family members.
She said at least more notice and a meeting with the parents would have been a better way to announce the closure - not just via an email.
"We have a multitude of questions that nobody can answer for us," Emma said.
A meeting on February 1 could well provide parents with some answers.
She would have liked someone in a position of control to fight to keep the centre open.
"It's just not fair for the kids who have made their friendships here. My daughter has been here since it opened and made great friendships here and now they [the friendships] are all going to be shattered and the children may not see each other again before school or they might not see each other again at all," Emma said.
"It's all just very upsetting."
Phil McDonald is another upset parent and his child, who is only two years of age, only just started at the centre a few weeks ago.
"The carers have been great and it's a great facility," he said.
Phil said he and his partner gave up spots at other places to send their child to the Milton Early Learning and Care Centre.
"Three weeks into it and we have been told the centre is closing down and really there are no other spots available," he said.
He has spoken to the NSW Education Department and will be putting his child's name down on waiting lists, hoping that a spot opens up
Phil said 42 families and staff were all caught up in the centre's closure.
"Parents have to look at their jobs and if they can't get any day care and will have to work out how to look after their kids," he said.
"It's a really big disruption for the kids, educators and for all the families as well."
He said in hindsight notification from Big Fat Smile should have come out ages ago telling the parents that a new site for the centre had not yet been sorted out.
Amelia Nowlan has two children at the centre and is still coming to terms with Tuesday's announcement.
She said the announcement came as a shock.
"I think it's just all pretty awful," she said.
"I think the waiting list [for places] is about two years and so getting a place around here is pretty crazy."
Facing an uncertain future, Amelia and her family would like to get help from anywhere.
The Department of Education is looking into the matter and doing what it can to help.
"The department is working with nearby service providers to increase local capacity where possible and assist impacted families to find alternate care options," a department spokesperson said.
"Families can be assured there is capacity at nearby services.
"Impacted families are encouraged to contact the department's information and enquiries line on 1800 619 113 if they require additional support."
Many parents, as the NSW Government is linked to the matter, have been seek answers from Luke Sikora the Liberal Candidate for South Coast.
"I am working with the Minister's Office to find a suitable solution," he said when asked for an update.
"I have been very forthright in my advocacy on behalf of parents, staff and students and have spoken to the minister.
"I am working on this and hope we can resolve it soon."
Milton Early Learning and Care, operated by Big Fat Smile, began operating in early 2021 at the former Shoalhaven Anglican School site which is earmarked for construction of the new Budawang School for children with additional needs.
Due to the redevelopment of the site, the current location of the service was only ever able to be used for a fixed time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.