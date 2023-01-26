Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Early Learning and Care Centre closure

Updated January 27 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Donnelly [with son Theo] is one of the many parents upset by the sudden closure of the Milton Early Learning and Care Centre.

Children and their families are the innocent victims of the closure of a Milton-based childcare centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.