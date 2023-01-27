POETIC is how to describe the way Peter [Wilko] Wilkins talks about his love of Australia.
Wilko was this year's Ulladulla Milton Lions Club's Australia Day ambassador and is a former TV presenter and sports commentator.
Wilko said he "absolutely" loves Australia.
"It [Australia] is the quintessential multicultural nation - we got people from all over the world," he said.
"We have the traditional owners and we have crusty old commentators - it's a potpourri and Australia is just the greatest nation on earth."
He said the Australia Day event at Mollymook Beach shows what living in Australia, particularly, is all about.
"It's already about 25 degrees, the sun is shining and we have glassy water - I mean you can feel the nation clawing at you and coming up through the turf," he said.
Wilko's words are from the heart and his passion for Australia cannot be denied.
He described the Australia Day venue as being beautiful.
Wilko attended the Mollymook Beach Australia Day celebrations with his wife Susie.
It was his first Australia Day event at Mollymook but he knows the area well.
He is a Shoalhaven resident these days and lives on Berry Mountain.
"It's terrific to be here," he said about being at Mollymook.
Wilko, in his younger days, used to come down to the area on holidays at Lake Tabourie.
He remembers a shop called Julie's Store, which many other long-term residents would also recall.
Then he laughed when asked - How could a guy whose nickname is 'Wilko' not love Australia?
"We celebrate Australia Day and we hope to continue to do so," he said.
Wilko even married Susie on Australia Day.
"It's our 21st wedding anniversary today [Thursday January 26]," he said.
Most of their wedding anniversaries have been spent celebrating Australia Day with various communities.
"It's one of the highlights of the year," he said about getting the chance to celebrate Australian Day with various communities.
He loves how Australia Day "gets the nation to collectively put their arms around each other and go forward".
