Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Matt Gilkes' Sydney Thunder in Big Bash League's The Eliminator

Updated January 27 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Gilkes. Picture Matt King, Getty Images

FOR Matt Gilkes, an Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior, and his Sydney Thunder team-mates the title of tonight's Big Bash League cricket match "The Eliminator" says it all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.