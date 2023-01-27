FOR Matt Gilkes, an Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior, and his Sydney Thunder team-mates the title of tonight's Big Bash League cricket match "The Eliminator" says it all.
The Thunder plays the Brisbane Heat tonight at the Sydney Showground Stadium in a must win match.
The equation is simple - win and your season continues but a loss means you pack up your kit and prepare for next season.
Gilkes' team would be looking to vastly improve on their last start effort.
The Thunder stumbled home for a three wicket win over the struggling Melbourne Stars this week at the MCG in their last general round match.
Gilkes, in a low scoring contest, made 20 runs from 27 balls with three boundaries - he normally scores a lot quicker and also has more explosiveness about him.
However, his opening partner and star international player, David Warner, did worse and only managed to score two runs against the last placed Stars.
Gilkes and Warner will be looking to get the Thunder off to a good start when they open the innings for the Sydney based team.
Jimmy Peirson and Sam Hain have been in good form with the bat of late for the Heat, while key wicket-takers Michael Neser and Mitchell Swepson will be looking to do some damage with the ball for the Queensland based team.
The winner of tonight's match will go on to play the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Thunder vice captain Alex Ross said after the team's 'roller coaster' ride of a season, which included being bowled out for 15 runs in one nightmarish match, that he believed the side had proven it possessed both resilience and the ability to win tough matches.
"As captain Chris Green said after the win at the MCG, the scrappiness in which we played against the Melbourne Stars was important because there'll likely be some scrappy finals matches with a few of the wickets teams will play on," Ross said.
"Belief is a huge part of a tournament like the BBL, as is sticking together in the tough times. We've been relatively inconsistent, but all it takes now is four games for us to win the competition - something we've already done this season.
"It's exciting to be in the final - you've got to be in it to win it."
Ross said he and his team-mates were buoyed by the prospect of playing a final in front of a packed Sydney Showground Stadium, which was painted green the last time Thunder played there and 20,864 fans - the eighth highest attendance for a sporting event at the venue - turned out to watch the Sydney Smash.
"Playing a final in front of a packed Sydney Showground Stadium would be amazing," Ross said.
"The last time we played there it was a sell-out. The noise was amazing, and it'd be special to win a final there in front of Thunder Nation."
The match starts at 7.15pm this evening.
