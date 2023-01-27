Shoalhaven City Council wishes to remind residents that weekly kerbside recycling collection has finished.
"Your yellow bin will return to the regular fortnightly collection schedule from Monday, January 30," a council spokesperson said.
The popular summer holiday weekly kerbside recycling collection is something that council has been doing over recent years.
Find out your regular kerbside collection schedule here: bit.ly/SCC-RecyclingCalendar
Council, in other news, is calling for Expressions of Interest (EOI) for interested and committed people to join its' Natural Area Volunteers Group.
The purpose of the Group is to act as an advisory and representative group on all matters relating to the future directions of the Bushcare Policy and program.
Applications are sought to fill five Natural Area volunteers (i.e. volunteers under Shoalhaven City Council's Bushcare program, including Bushcare, Dune care and other).
The Committee's Terms of Reference and application form can be found on the Natural Area Volunteers Group page.
Council encourages applications from Aboriginal community members.
To submit your EOI, complete the membership form and return it via email to council@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au.
For enquiries please contact Peter Swanson, Council on 1300 293 111,
EOI closes 5pm Wednesday February 3
