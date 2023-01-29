The Milton-Ulladulla and District Branch of the Red Cross is set for a busy year and is already doing important community work.
The group was recently "delighted" to present a cheque for $755.60 and a Woolworths gift card to the value of $20 to Safe Waters Community Care.
Due to a lack of temporary and crisis accommodation for those experiencing homelessness and safe spaces for those wishing to abstain from alcohol or other drugs, Safe Waters Community Care Incorporated was established in August 2019 by a small committee and continues to assist people in need.
Rebecca Smith, one of the shelter coordinators, was overwhelmed and very grateful for the funds as they urgently require a vacuum cleaner and small air conditioner for the shelter, amongst numerous other items.
The Milton-Ulladulla and District Branch will be holding its first meeting for 2023 on Thursday, February 2 at their new venue, the Milton-Ulladulla Baptist Church, Matron Porter Drive, Narrawallee at 1.30pm.
Red Cross welcomes new members to its branch and for all inquiries, contact President Margaret on 4454 2787.
