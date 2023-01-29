A great field of 59 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers contested a two-person ambrose for the first competition day back in 2023, at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course recently.
The winning pair of the day were Barrie Cary and Chris Hole with a score of 24, while second place went to John Amer and Brian Clayton, who scored 24.75.
Third position went to Bernard Sands and Steve Whiting with 25, in a count-back from Roy Bender and Ian Ross, who missed out on a placing.
Nearest to the pins were awarded to Alan Edwards on the second, Brian Morrison on the sixth and Cliff Workman on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores up to 28.5, while the wildcard was not won, so jackpots to fourballs next week.
Next week, Wednesday, February 1, will be a single stableford, for the first Monthly Medal of the year.
