WHEN you see Dora Rognvaldsdottir's Gateway sculpture it's easy to see with she won a recent award.
The winners of the 2023 Shoalhaven Australia Day Awards were recently announced and Dora was one of the main recipients.
She won an award for outstanding contribution to arts and culture.
Her effort to bring people together to create a special piece of art, located at Ulladulla, was the reason why she won the award.
"An outstanding contribution to arts and culture, Dora has transformed people's lives through community art," information from Shoalhaven City Council said about Dora and the award.
"Amongst her many achievements, she brought the community together to create Ulladulla's Gateway sculpture which rises up as a symbol of resilience after the Black Summer bushfires.
"For more than 30 years Dora has inspired thousands of people and made art make art accessible to everyone."
Gateway rose from the ashes of the Black Summer Bushfire Crisis.
"Never have I remembered such togetherness when neighbours shared ladders, hoses, resources - making sure they knew the movements of each other," she previously said about the bushfires.
"In the midst of this dire time, there was an overwhelming notion that we as a community were in this together. There was a beautiful thread of camaraderie, goodwill, and kindness."
