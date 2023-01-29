Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Dora Rognvaldsdottir's Gateway sculpture and award

Updated January 30 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley [left] with Dora Rognvaldsdottir. Picture supplied

WHEN you see Dora Rognvaldsdottir's Gateway sculpture it's easy to see with she won a recent award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.