OFFERS from businesses to stage fundraisers are always welcomed by the Milton-based Cancer Support Foundation.
Manager of the Milton's IGA Supermarket, Michael Dickerson, recently approached the committee about staging a fundraiser which they accepted.
Michael approached the group about holding a barbeque, in front of the supermarket, and he supplied everything for the fundraiser.
"Michael is incredibly generous," the foundation's fundraising event coordinator Lucey Passwell said.
He supplied the sausages, drinks and bread.
"Michael also got his suppliers to donate things so we could have a raffle," Lucey said.
The cancer foundation supplied the volunteers and not only did they raise $1200 but the group got to promote itself in the community.
"People were also just coming up to have a chat and some people simply just gave us money as well, which was generous," Lucey said
Other local business people also supported the event in various ways.
Committee members took turns selling raffle tickets and operating the barbeque.
Lucey said the funds would help support local residents.
"Without those donations we can't help people and their families who are going through a really hard time," she said.
"I know there are a lot of people out there who are doing it tough at the moment due to the cost of living."
She wants to stress just how much they appreciate the community's support.
The group was formed in 2003 for the specific purpose of establishing a cancer services centre at Milton Ulladulla Hospital.
Funds are still raised to assist the hospital and maintain the cancer centre's building.
The foundation recently approved a $8000 donation to buy a special chair for the hospital and they will be paying to get the building repainted.
The group has not walked away from its former role but has expanded its efforts recently and helps patients meet their living costs.
People get financial support after speaking with the palliative care staff or a social worker - the Cancer Support Foundation just donates the money and has no role in the decision-making process.
Foundation chairperson Peter Still said their new role was going well.
"It highlights how many people who are out there who are in need," he said.
He said families, in particular, receive the cost of living support.
"It's difficult out there for people who are on palliative care and have cancer," Peter said.
Once they used to give Coles $300 food vouchers but this has risen to $500 a month.
The foundation also provides people with petrol vouchers so they can get to and from treatment appointments.
Lucey said to have financial stress on top of all the things someone in palliative care or having cancer treatment was too much for someone to face.
The foundation has other fundraising events coming up including a dinner event at Gwylo Mollymook in April - more information to come and in September the group's popular golf day will tee off.
If you want to stage a fundraiser send a message to info@cancersupportfoundation.org.au or head to www.cancersupportfoundation.org.au.
Two people, at the barbeque, also approached the group about becoming volunteers and if anyone else wants to be a volunteer they can do so via email and the website.
