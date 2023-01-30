THE Mollymook VIEW Club, in 2023, will once again support the education charity, The Smith Family, which helps disadvantaged Australian children.
VIEW is a national women's volunteer organisation that supports the education charity and the Mollymook VIEW Club is ready for another busy year in support of the group.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members.
For more information, please contact President Mary Campey on 0447 293 134.
Next month's meeting is Monday, February 13 at the Dunn Lewis Centre and will commence at 11am for 11.30am.
Please phone Helen Millington 0439 442 609 by Thursday February 9 to advise if you will not be attending.
Meanwhile, the President of the Mollymook VIEW Club, Mary Campey welcomed guests and members to the Christmas luncheon late last year.
The special guest in attendance was Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips.
While enjoying a delicious Christmas lunch, and friendship amongst members and friends, students from Ulladulla High School provided a range of popular musical entertainment under the leadership of Hamish Richardson.
