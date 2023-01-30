Milton Ulladulla Times
Visitor numbers on South Coast lower than expected during summer peak

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
January 30 2023 - 2:00pm
La Nina left a $20 million economic hole. Picture by Adam McLean

Accommodation operators are calling on local tourism bodies to immediately activate marketing campaigns, with empty rooms during the peak summer period.

