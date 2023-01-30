Business admin breakdown: Understanding the career

What exactly does a career in business administration involve? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Business admin, also known as business administration, is a career path that is garnering more and more interest from ambitious, intelligent, and educated individuals who are seeking a profession that is fulfilling, challenging, and provides both job stability, and job satisfaction.



For many university hopefuls, that is to say, students who have just completed and graduated from high school or college and are now deciding how to further their education, a Graduate Certificate in Business Administration is a fantastic option.



It provides course graduates with the potential to secure lengthy, successful careers as business administrators. But what exactly does a career in business administration involve? Well, just read on to find out more!

What is business admin, and what does this profession involve?

The job description of a business administration professional - also known as a business administrator - involves, in general, the individual being responsible for managing and overseeing the daily operations of a business, company, or organisation. This important role generally calls for strong leadership skills, which enable the business administrator to perform efficiently in managerial and leading company roles.



Importantly, a business administration role usually requires an individual to be able to effectively delegate tasks to company staff, as well as to manage teams, and also, to oversee the delivery of internal projects.

Naturally, a business administrator's performance is crucial to the overall success of a company, and organisations do tend to rely heavily on their business administration professionals to ensure that operationally, everything runs smoothly, and also to make sure that company goals are met. These company goals can include everything from finance and budget forecasts to the curation of external marketing and public relations, to effective human resources and company policies. Indeed, a business administrator can wear many hats, all of them central to a business's success.

What are the benefits and perks of a career in business admin?

Needless to say, one of the main attractions of a career in business administration is that it can be extremely lucrative. Salaries can be very competitive in this field - depending of course, on an individual's degree of experience, employment tenure, level of education, and professional qualifications, as well as their skill set, competency, and of course, their effectiveness as a business administrator.



For instance, a successful business administrator in Australia in 2023 can expect to earn upwards from $80,000 per annum - depending on their position within a company or organisation.

On this subject, it is important to note the sky is the limit for a qualified and effective business administrator. Indeed, an efficient and successful business administration professional can aim high. With accumulated experience and employment tenure, for instance, a business administrator can aspire to work their way up a company ladder to eventually become a General Manager, or even, the company CEO (Chief Executive Officer), or CFO (Chief Financial Officer).



Indeed, C-Suite roles are certainly within the reach of adequately qualified, highly skilled, dedicated, and ambitious business administrators who have their eye on the prize - that is to say, the upper echelons of an organisation or company.

How do I pursue a career path in business admin?

To become a business administration professional, an individual must of course be educated and qualified accordingly. Naturally, this involves undertaking the relevant coursework units and areas of study at a tertiary institution, such as a university or higher education provider.



Importantly, the course units involved in a business admin qualification are varied. For example, students of business administration may elect to undertake coursework units such as leadership and management, as well as financial analytics, and also, units covering areas such as business design and operations.

Once qualified, however, one of the most important elements to forging a successful career in business administration is also to network, network, network!



As they say, often it is not what you know, but who you know, which can certainly underpin your success. For aspiring business administrators, this is especially true. Curating and cultivating strong business and professional relationships is crucial in this field.



Making positive, compelling impressions upon professional contacts is especially important, particularly at professional networking events which are created for the specific purpose of solidifying one's professional network, company standing, and industry position.

Needless to say, pursuing, cultivating, and securing a successful career in business administration can be challenging - particularly if you are aiming for the top! However, the generous payoff is that - provided the individual does the groundwork (including relevant tertiary study, and industry networking) - they could eventually see themselves enjoying a C-suite position at their company of choice - be it CEO, CFO, or General Manager.

Of course, with these upper management roles also comes the competitive salary package that individuals employed in these positions enjoy - not to mention the social stature associated with performing in such a top-tier professional capacity.

