Milton Follies is running a series of theatre workshops during February prior to auditions for its June production of "Letters to Lindy" and people are welcome to take part.
The Milton Follies Theatre Workshops will be held Mondays and Thursdays from 6.30-8.30pm and they go from February 6 to the 27.
Workshops are held at the Milton CWA Hall, 56 Wason Street, Milton and are suitable for people 16-years and over - all abilities welcome.
The Milton Follies are preparing for their June production of Letters to Lindy, a play by Alana Valentine. The play draws from over 20,000 letters written to Lindy Chamberlain over three decades.
The play is filled with characters reading their letters - from sympathy to abuse, from coroner's reports to expert testimony, from children and from stalkers - and traverses the gamut of human response to Lindy's story.
"We are hoping to include performers ages 16 plus and of all abilities in this production," a Milton Follies spokesperson said.
"Our workshops are designed to be fun and low-pressure. These workshops are an opportunity to get to meet the production team and other potential cast mates, as well as to participate in theatre training, drama games and character exploration.
"There is no singing or dancing required, just acting."
Go to www.miltonfollies.org for details.
Do I need to attend all the workshops if I want to be in the play?
No. You can attend as many or as few as you like. Similarly, you can attend the workshops even if you don't want to audition for the play!
Are these workshops the rehearsals for Letters to Lindy?
No. Rehearsals for Letters to Lindy will start in March 2023. The workshops will run only through February to give everyone the opportunity to become familiar with the play, and tips will be given on how to perform and to audition. Only those who successfully audition will need to come to rehearsals.
What do I need to know if I want to audition for Letters to Lindy?
Audition Date: Thursday, March 2, 6.30-8.30pm, CWA Hall Milton, 56 Wason Street, Milton.
You don't need to attend the workshops to audition for Letters to Lindy, but it will be to your advantage if you do.
During the workshops, we will be workshopping the monologues and duologues that you will need to present at your audition.
Who's the director?
Ruth Myers has put her hand up. Now that she's snapped both ACLs and her netball career is over, she's looking to fill her days.
You may have already seen a lot of her on stage as Cora in the Follies' production of Calendar Girls. Ruth has previously been Musical Director and Producer for Seussical Jr, Disney's Little Mermaid Jr, Anything Goes Jr, Monty Python's Spamalot Young@Part and directed Evie and the Birdman. She works best as part of a team, as she doesn't really know what she's doing.
