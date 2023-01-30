Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Follies' theatre workshops and production preparations

Updated January 31 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:30am
Milton Follies is running a series of theatre workshops during February prior to auditions for its June production of "Letters to Lindy" and people are welcome to take part. Picture supplied

Milton Follies is running a series of theatre workshops during February prior to auditions for its June production of "Letters to Lindy" and people are welcome to take part.

