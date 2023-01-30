Cameron Mcmullen is still coming to terms with his "uplifting" experience.
The Ulladulla resident was nominated for an Australia Day award and he recently attended the recognition ceremony at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Cameron was nominated for the Shoalhaven City Council organised Australia Day award due to his fundraising efforts.
"I was very grateful for being nominated for such an award by Tanya my carer," he said.
"It was a really great experience to attend the Australia Day awards and to witness some of the many amazing people and their contribution to our amazing community.
"I am reminded daily why we all make the Shoalhaven such a special place to live and raise our families."
He said the Shoalhaven was home to many wonderful people.
"Everyone on the night told a little story of their lives and was very uplifting and inspirational to be a part of," he said.
