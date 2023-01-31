The ideal conditions attracted thousands of people to the beach during the summer holidays as the hot sun, warm water made perfect conditions for the many beachgoers.
Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club Vice Captain, Annette Chapman said the crowds certainly kept them busy.
The club had to provide six patrols a day for Narrawallee, Mollymook North and Mollymook South.
"The patrols stretched our resources to the limit. We maintained the club's record of one hundred percent safety for all swimmers between the flags," she said.
"Lifesavers gave out about 100 prevention orders a day to keep swimmers out of pending danger. The few rescues needed were dealt with promptly by our lifesavers - no real dramas.
"We notice every holiday season lots of new visitors to our beaches and they have no idea of the variety of the dangers in the water, they need a lot of attention to educate them about safe swimming."
Captain of the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club, Adam Woodward, says they can't stress enough the importance of swimming between the red and yellow flags.
"This way [swimming between the red and yellow flags] is so our fully trained volunteers can look after you and keep you safe," he said.
Captain Woodard again wants to thank the volunteer lifesavers for their dedication and commitment to providing such an important service to the holiday visitors and the local community.
"Last weekend was all hands on deck as about forty active members were in Foster, representing the Club and district at the NSW Country Surf Lifesaving Carnival. Our team did exceptionally well, bringing home a swag of medals," Captain Woodard said.
"Local board riders should be acknowledged for their countless life saving rescues on many of the unpatrolled, often isolated beaches."
Local surfer, Kurt Nyholm, said surfers always keep an eye out for swimmers at unpatrolled beaches, we know all the danger areas.
"These beautiful beaches are a bit of a trap, looking idyllic with many hidden dangers," Kurt said.
"I do worry about the safety of young surfers who get involved in rescues - we don't want to see them become the victim."
South Mollymook Beach will be patrolled on weekends and public holidays till April 25, Anzac Day.
