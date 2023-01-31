TWO inspirational local people are in line to win NSW Women of the Year Awards.
Gayle Dunn and Coralie Smith have been named as finalists in their respective categories.
Gayle is a finalist in the NSW Minerals Council Regional Woman of the Year Award and Coralie is a finalist in the Advocate for Children and Young People One to Watch Award section.
Both have contributed strongly to the community.
"I don't want anyone to go hungry or feel like that mother did the other day," Coralie said about why she helped set up the pantry.
Gayle is well known in the Ulladulla area for her work to establish the Dunn and Lewis Community Centre
The centre, since 2005 has offered youth programs, education programs and vocational training to hundreds of local youth.
Winners will be announced on Thursday, March 9 at the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards Ceremony at the International Convention Centre, Sydney and live-streamed online.
The awards are part of NSW Women's Week, which runs from Monday, March 6 to Sunday, March 12.
