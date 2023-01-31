Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club competitors did well at the 2023 Oakberry Acai NSW Country Championships at Cape Hawke, Foster recently.
For Mollymook, Georgie Annesley grabbed the gold in the under-nines female beach sprint and Everly Morgan took out the under-nines female board.
In the water, Mollymook SLSC and Byron Bay took out the male and female open double ski.
Mollymook continued its run in the 40-49 male board rescue.
Other Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club competitors to produce strong efforts were:
Simone Brayne won the Master Female Surf Race 40-49 age category
Karla Jones a variety of medals competing in the under 19s female competition
Ed Macartney Tony-Ireland Gold medal 40-49 male masters board rescue
Mischa Boniface Mollymook gold medal U/19 female beach flags
Ed Macartney and Paul-Jones gold medals in two km beach run. Ed 40-49 male and Paul 50-59 male and
Paul-Tudor-Jones-and-Tony-Ireland. Gold medal 40-49 male double ski.
Pictures: KEN BANKS
