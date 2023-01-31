English is not the only language that is tough to learn

I've heard many people say that English is a tough language to learn. I don't doubt this.
Even those with English as their first language can struggle to get it right at times. Why wouldn't they when there are many meanings and spellings for a word that sounds the same.
To, two and too; there, their and they're quickly spring to mind.
Then there is the varied spelling dependant on whether a word is a verb - license - or a noun - licence.
And don't get me started on American English - honor, color, specialize and so on; or Australian/British English - honour, colour, specialise.
It is understandable that so many are confused by the language.
I have attempted to learn a few other languages in my lifetime - much while I was at school. I did a term of German and tried to hone my skills by bouncing off my German neighbour at the time.
I spent three years studying French at school. I still try to use this language knowledge - very limited though it may be - when visiting French-speaking countries. That hasn't happened alot so the opportunities have been limited.
As far as I am concerned these two languages are difficult to master.
Most recently I have started to learn Portugese through the Duolingo app on my phone.
My motivation is that I will become a first-time grandmother soon and that grandchild will be raised bilingual. Her father is Brazillian.
Needless to say I want to make sure I understand her regardless of what language she is speaking.
I started off quite well learning to say things like good morning, good afternoon, good night, thank you and sorry - the simple things. And according to Duolingo I'm doing very well on a 74 day streak.
As you can see from the picture above I'm currently learning how to describe clothes and, let me be blatantly clear, there are some very difficult words in this unit. For example relogios is the Portugese translation for watches. The translation for skirts is saias. And don't get me started on the pronunciation.
My son-in-law is encouraging and praises my accent. He also helps me with phrases. But I've seen the strained look on his face at times when he tries to understand what I am saying.
The praise is great, but I can't help feeling out of my depth.
I'm at that point where I need to understand the correct words dependant on the sentence. I'm realising there are several versions of words such as mine, ours, or even such words as have or eat. The variations are determined by the other words around them.
I understand why many say English is a tough language to learn, but I'm starting to realise that other languages can be equally difficult.
They say that children are better at learning languages than adults - with this in mind I feel certain that my not-yet-born grandchild will be talking rings around me in two languages before I can say Eu desisto (I quit).
At this point any tips from bilingual readers would be greatly appreciated - but please send those tips in English.
Adeus por agora (Bye for now),
Jackie Meyers
Editor
