GOOD news on the future of the Milton Early Learning and Care Centre could be formalised today.
Many people were seeking "please explain" from Luke Sikora the Liberal Candidate for South Coast in the March NSW Election.
Mr Sikora contacted the Milton Ulladulla Times with good news.
"I just want to inform you that I have secured a commitment from the NSW Government to extend Big Fat Smiles for six months - hopefully allowing us to put in place a permanent solution on the site," he said to the Times.
"Big Fat Smiles was informed earlier today. I am also working with councillors [from Shoalhaven City Council] to progress the DA for the new childcare centre on the site."
Some 42 families and staff were all caught up in the centre's closure and no doubt will be seeking more information at tonight's meeting.
One parent said the news was good and "a great short step forward".
