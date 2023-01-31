Consistency is a word Jack Murchie uses a lot when he talks about playing for the Parramatta Eels in this year's NRL premiership.
The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League junior recently joined the Eels from the New Zealand Warriors and is looking forward to a successful season in 2023.
"They [the Eels] made the grand final last year and so they do still have a good squad," he said.
"I am also keen to learn as much as I can from everyone here."
He wants to produce a consistent high-level brand of footy and earn a spot in the Eels' top team.
The chance to play in the finals series and perhaps reach the grand final is among the main reasons why he decided to link with the Eels.
However, he is not getting too carried away with himself and his main focus is training hard.
"I am feeling fit and really keen for the season," he said.
He said pre-season training had been tough.
"Pre-season training is always hard," he said.
The 25-year-old is on a two-year contract with the Eels and had previous stints with the Canberra Raiders and the Warriors - as mentioned.
Last season he managed 13 games with the Warriors.
"I thought I played well last year with the Warriors," he said.
The Parramatta side, under the guidance of coach Brad Arthur, is not talking about last year's grand final loss to Penrith.
Murchie said Brad Arthur was a good coach, while the rest of the players were a "good crew" to be around.
He is working with his new coach on ways to be a more consistent player.
Headed by Isaiah Papali'i [Wests Tigers], Marata Niukore [New Zealand Warriors], Oregon Kaufusi [Cronulla Sharks], Reed Mahoney [Canterbury Bulldogs] and Ray Stone [Dolphins] the Eels have lost a few players.
Murchie said one of the reasons why he was signed by the Eels was to fill in some of the gaps left by the departing players.
His days of filling out in the centres are over.
"I will be looking to mix it up and I will play in the middle or on the edge - wherever the team needs me," he said.
The Eels have two trial matches coming up - starting with one next week against Penrith.
Murchie is eying off playing in the Penrith trial.
He lives in Blacktown these days and his family is now based in Gerringong.
Murchie does not get down to Ulladulla much these days but has fond memories of the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.