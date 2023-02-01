Mason Lodge 63 Milton has nominated the Milton Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary as its main charity to sponsor and provided the auxiliary with a significant donation.
Lodge 63 Milton presented a cheque for $6000 to the auxiliary which will be used to support the Milton Ulladulla Hospital.
The local Lodge 63 raised funds by hosting the Bunnings Community Sausage Sizzle to support the Milton Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary.
Their fundraising was matched by Masonicare Interaction Grants for Community Grants.
District Grant Inspector of Workings, David Deacon, presented the cheque to the auxiliary president, Judy Bond, recently.
David says the auxiliary does an amazing job and they are proud to sponsor the work the hospital connect group does.
