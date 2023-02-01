Star Milton Ulladulla rugby league junior, Keele Browne, is set to be part of rugby league history on the weekend.
Bronwe has been named on the wing for the Illawarra Steelers for their inaugural Harvey Norman Women's Premiership (HNWP) match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Illawarra coach ,Alicia-Kate Hawke, yesterday announced the line-up for the WIN Stadium match on Sunday, February 5 and Browne was one of the first players selected.
The side is stacked with local juniors from the Illawarra's very successful Tarsha Gale Cup sides of the past few seasons, including Browne and the experienced Teagan Berry and Salma Nour.
New signings Kezie Apps, Emma Tonegato, and club captain Keeley Davis have been rested after only recently returning to training following their world cup campaign.
Meanwhile, Tahlia Fuimaono and Shakiah Tungai are unavailable due to selection in the Indigenous All Stars.
In other Steelers team news, SG Ball Coach Russell Aitken has named promising Gerringong junior Dylan Egan in the back row with Jett Lui to lead the charge up front.
Exciting Dalby product Lyhkan King-Togia will start from the interchange bench.
Corrimal Cougars' Sienna Morgan will lead Courtney Crawford's charges against the Panthers in Tarsha Gale Cup while Kade Reed and Aaymon Fitzgibbon form an exciting halves pairing in the Aaron McDonald's Harold Matts team.
