Signs are positive as wildlife continues bushfire recovery

Sam Kneeshaw hopes she will have even more good news to share the next time she conducts her yearly species return count.
Sam, each year since the Black Summer Bushfire Crisis decimated the bushland in the Conjola and Manyana area where she lives, has been conducting a species return count and her results this year are pleasing.
"The birds are slowly recovering. I have gone from 29/72 species in 2021, 40/72 in 2022 to now 46 of 72 species in 2023," she said.
The count is conducted just after the New Year.
She recently spotted a group of white-napped honeyeaters bathing with a heap of yellow honeyeaters in a dam near her home and said it was "also lovely to hear the golden whistlers again."
"What pleased me the most is that species are continuing to slowly return. Just after I posted the count a family of sugar gliders returned to the land which was delightful," she said.
"They may have been encouraged as some gums are flowering for the first time since the fires."
Sadly there are still no signs of some species.
"I have not seen or heard any other species of possum yet but I'm hopeful," she said.
"The bats are a bit of a mystery as we had so many before.
"As the fires hit during the day here maybe whole colonies of microbats were lost. We had a colony in one of the large hollows.
"The gum tree recovered as most did but the bats were probably killed."
She said since Black Summer she has only seen two of the many species of snakes they once had - many others have not yet returned.
"We are missing some threatened species such as the Black Faced Monarch which used to live here," she said.
"Less common birds are going to take longer to recover, I guess. I hope they do return."
The vegetation is also still recovering.
"Some of the trees are looking fully recovered and where we have controlled the wattle, the wildflowers and shrubs are looking great," she said.
"We even had new small native flowers I've never seen come up."
She knows bushfires goes go hand-in-hand with an Australian summer.
"I am not sure how I feel when I think about the fires. At the moment I feel safe as it's so wet and we installed a full rooftop sprinkling system," she said.
"I am well aware of the regeneration of vegetation and I am concerned that I may be on edge when droughts return."
She is not convinced the government has purchased the fire fighting equipment needed for future harsh bushfire seasons which concerns her.
