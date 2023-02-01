A great field of 61 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers contested a stableford event for the first 2023 Monthly Medal, at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course, recently.
In a tight contest Alan (Butch) May ran out the winner with 22 points in a countback from second placed Tanzi Lea.
Third position went to Ross Chapman who scored 21 points in a four-way count-back from Michael McCormack, Colin Boardman and Keith Potts, who all miss out on a placing.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Tanzi Lea on the second, Ron Sweaney on the sixth and Ross Chapman on the ninith.
Balls were given out for scores down to 16, while the Wildcard was not won, so jackpots to six balls next week.
Next week Wednesday February 8 a single stableford will be played.
