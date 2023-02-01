Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Andre Ruttimann's South Coast ambassador for people with disabilities role

Updated February 2 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andre Ruttimann's South Coast ambassador for people with disabilities role. Picture supplied

Andre Ruttimann remains committed to raising health and safety issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.