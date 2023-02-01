Andre Ruttimann remains committed to raising health and safety issues.
The Ulladulla resident plans to be the South Coast ambassador for people with disabilities and recently had a leg amputated due to ongoing health issues.
While he was recovering from his operation he noticed a safety issue in Wollongong Hospital that he said needed to be addressed.
"Since my surgery, there have been numerous times I have nearly fallen in the bathroom due to very slippery floors," he said.
Andre was concerned a slip and possible injury would harm his recovery and said the floor was not up to its proper safety code standard.
He was also worried about the other people who use the bathroom.
The Milton Ulladulla Times, on Andre's behalf, approached the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District about the matter.
"We will meet with Mr Ruttimann to discuss his concerns about the bathroom facilities on Wollongong Hospital's A4 Surgical Ward, however, this ward was built to current health facility guidelines," General Manager Northern Illawarra Hospitals Group, Nicole Sheppard said.
Andre confirmed that a hospital staff member did approach him about the slippery bathroom.
He is confident they will do something about making the bathroom safer.
The Ulladulla resident also wants to be updated on the bathroom situation, even though he is no longer in Wollongong Hospital.
Andre is currently in David Berry Hospital for his rehabilitation which will take many weeks to complete.
He said he was feeling great and taking each day as it comes.
