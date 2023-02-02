Mollymook resident Harry Easton recently celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by his two loves - his family and the Titanic.
Four generations of his family come to celebrate with Mr Easton.
The theme of the celebration was 'Last dinner on the Titanic' and the party was held at the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club.
His three daughters, his seven grandchildren their partners and children and his only great-grandson came to celebrate this milestone with him.
They travelled from Yeppoon and Mackay in Queensland, Dubbo, Walcha [near Tamworth] and Newcastle.
Mr Easton is an avid collector of all things Titanic, hence the theme for the celebrations.
Thanks go to Belinda Richardson [Iced Magic Cakes], Michael and Jake [Killara Catering Plus Events], Emma Woodward and the bar staff and of course the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club for supplying the perfect venue overlooking the water and the upturned boat on the ceiling.
