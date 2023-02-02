Farmers at Burrill
February 3
Stand by for amazing produce from your local organic farmers on Friday February 3 at the Lions Park Burrill Lake from 5pm. Farmers and happy customers relishing fresh produce and the smooth sounds of the Hooded Plovers. The markets are a perfect place to shop, eat, drink and sit back and enjoy the live music.
Exhibition
From February 4
New Horizons is an exhibition showcasing the artworks of the Shoalhaven HSC students. Works from Ulladulla High School feature in the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery exhibition. The exhibition goes from February 4 to February 25. The gallery, located at 12 Berry Street Nowra, is open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to 2pm.
Theatre workshops
From February 6
Free theatre workshops will be hosted by the Milton Follies from February 6 to the 27. The workshops are for people aged 16-years and upwards. The workshops go from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and include theatre games and training on Mondays and Thursdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. No commitment is required and people can try some of the workshops or all seven. Meanwhile, auditions for the group's production of Letter to Lindy will be held on March 2. Go to www.miltonfollies.org for details.
Seniors Week
From February 7
The Ulladulla Library will be running some free adult events for Seniors Week and people are encouraged to take part in. The events are: Monday February 6 at 2pm - Get Creative Ulladulla This month learn to make origami cranes for a beautiful and eye-catching hanging mobile. Tuesday February 7 10.30am - Stories, songs and seniors Bring along your favourite older person to Storytime. It could be your grandma, your poppy or an older friend or neighbour! Make a special artwork for them to take home. Wednesday February 8, 2pm - Free Monthly Movies.
CWA stall
February 8
The Milton CWA is hosting its popular market stall on February Wednesday 8 from 10.30am to 12.30am at the group's hall in 55 Wason Street, Milton. Homemade jams, pickles, cakes and biscuits will be on sale, along with facemasks and the famous CWA cookbook.
Evening walk
February 15
The National Parks Association Milton Branch is hosting an Ulladulla headland and rockshelf free walk from 5pm to 7pm. Event details: Walk east on the track around the headland to the lighthouse and continue along the cliff-top track until we reach the steps down to the rock shelf. Return to the car park via the rock shelf and stairs. Wear shoes that you are willing to get wet. Optional get together for dinner afterwards. Walk leader Paul Buckingham. Phone: 0412 520 729 - contacting the leader essential for time and details as the walk is subject to change. It's Grade 3: Easy/medium/social 5km walk.
Submissions welcome
Anyway
Do you have a community event coming up and want some publicity. If so, please send your what is on submissions to damian.mcgill@austcommunitymedia.com.au and add a photo as well.
