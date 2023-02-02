The National Parks Association Milton Branch is hosting an Ulladulla headland and rockshelf free walk from 5pm to 7pm. Event details: Walk east on the track around the headland to the lighthouse and continue along the cliff-top track until we reach the steps down to the rock shelf. Return to the car park via the rock shelf and stairs. Wear shoes that you are willing to get wet. Optional get together for dinner afterwards. Walk leader Paul Buckingham. Phone: 0412 520 729 - contacting the leader essential for time and details as the walk is subject to change. It's Grade 3: Easy/medium/social 5km walk.