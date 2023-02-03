Shoalhaven City Council's road repair program continues with another local street set for repairs.
Council recently completed works on Matron Porter Drive Milton, with repairs on Tallwood Avenue in Mollymook Beach underway.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley, said it was good see to see progress being made on local roads.
"Matron Porter Drive and Tallwood Avenue are two key roads that connect the Milton township with Mollymook beach so it's important to get them back in good condition," Cr Findley said.
"I know that locals will be very happy to have normal speeds resumed and a more pleasant drive between home and amenities."
While a portion of resurfacing work on Matron Porter Drive was carried out early last year, the past week has seen repairs completed all the way from the Princes Highway to the Frogs Holla sporting complex.
Works included:
Tallwood Avenue works have started and will continue until Monday, February 6, weather permitting. Works involve: ripping up 200mm of the existing material and deep lift asphalt placement.
"With major landslips last year and so much destruction it has taken time for us to get to some smaller streets, so I'm thrilled that we're improving connectivity and seeing progress in the southern part of the region", Cr Findley said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.