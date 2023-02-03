Parents in the Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands and have bucked the trend when it comes to popular baby names.
Data from NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages has revealed the top three baby names in the region.
The Shoalhaven opted to name their newborn girls Willow, Matilda and Hazel, while Charlotte, Amelia and Olivia were the top three female names for 2022 across NSW, parents in the Highlands and
Oliver was crowned as the most popular name across NSW and the two regions for male names in 2022, closely followed by Jack and Theodore in the regions.
Oliver has been the reigning male name since 2014.
The NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages (the Registry) can only release rankings where counts for names are more than 10 due to privacy.
In 2022, 83,411 babies were registered in NSW, 6,648 fewer than in 2021.
Top 10 names for girls across NSW in 2022
Top 10 names for boys across in 2022
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
