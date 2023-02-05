Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Show preparations for 2023 continue

Updated February 6 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Show preparations get preference over road improvement works. Picture Sue Paull and Milton Show Society

Construction work to improve internal roads at the Milton Showground will be paused so the 2023 Milton Show can go ahead as planned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.