Construction work to improve internal roads at the Milton Showground will be paused so the 2023 Milton Show can go ahead as planned.
Shoalhaven City Council is working with the Milton Show Society and Milton Showground Management Committee to ensure this year's show runs as smoothly as possible.
Council staff are working to have the showground cleaned up and ready for for the Friday March 3 to Saturday March 4 event.
"There will, be something for everyone. The pavilions will showcase our community's creativity and animal judging where exhibitors display years of breeding and animal husbandry," Mayor Amanda Findley of Shoalhaven City Councillor Amanda Findley said.
"Conditions at the showground will be slightly different to previous years. We are asking people to bear with us as we work to prepare the showground for this year's show and be mindful of the changed conditions when visiting the showground."
The Milton Show Society will manage parking as per previous years.
Disabled parking spaces and a pick-up and drop-off areas will be available adjacent to the indoor sports stadium, accessible from Croobyar Road.
Traffic attendants will be on-site in this area to make sure traffic flows smoothly.
Spectator parking will be available in the adjacent paddock to the showground. The Milton Show Society will also be running a park and ride service from the Milton Pony Club grounds.
Spectators should be mindful of the changed conditions at the showground and follow all on-site signage instructions and directions given by show attendants or Council staff.
Upgrades to the internal road network at Milton Showground are jointly funded by the Australian Government and Shoalhaven City Council.
Following the Milton Show, road works will continue to be undertaken by Shoalhaven City Council.
Construction work is anticipated to be completed by mid-2023, weather permitting.
