Seeing Kyesha-Lee Minuti set off to "big school" continues to make everyone around her smile.
Kyesha-Lee, like many other children, recently started school in 2023 but this now Milton Public School student has had a different journey than most.
The now five-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia when she was just 22 months-of-age.
It was a proud and nervous time for Kyesha-Lee's mum Terri Lang.
"She is looking forward to making friends," Terri said about what Kyesha-Lee was looking forward to the most about going to school.
Both mum and daughter were nervous about the big event.
"She is very excited though and says she's very nervous as well which I said to her "it's okay to be nervous," Terri said.
Health-wise Kyesha-Lee is going well and her re-immunisation program will soon start.
