Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Kyesha-Lee Minuti's first day at school and leukemia recovery

Updated February 6 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seeing Kyesha-Lee Minuti set off to "big school" continues to make everyone around her smile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.