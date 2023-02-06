AS first-up rugby league matches come and go - the efforts of the Illawarra Steelers' NSW Women's Premiership side rates highly.
Not only did the team create history as the inaugural Steelers side to play in the NSW Women's Premiership but they also won.
Illawarra kicked off its maiden NSW Women's Premiership campaign with a 30-16 win over Souths on Sunday and two Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club juniors were part of this history-making occasion.
Milton/Ulladulla juniors Lily Rogan and Keele Browne played in the match and helped the Steelers notch up the victory.
Lily said running onto WIN Stadium was nerve-racking and awesome at the same time.
She played the full match in the centres.
"I was happy with my game but not completely satisfied," she said.
Lily said she had a few areas she needed to work on.
"I want to get more involved in attack. I need to go looking for the ball a bit more," the 19-year-old centre said.
She had family and friends cheering her on in the stands.
Lily was happy she got to play in the match alongside her friend Keele Browne.
"Keele was my winger and playing with her was like old times," she said.
When it comes to combinations, Lily said she had complete trust in Keele.
Steelers' coach Alicia-Kate Hawke was happy with the way her side played, especially in the first half.
"Our second half is something we'll need to address, especially in the weeks to come," the coach said.
"As far as our start, the girls were very clinical to start with. It was good to see them playing some nice footy and some things we've worked on.
"There were a few times there where we probably overplayed it a little bit but the effort is what we were most impressed with at half-time, the try-savers at the end and numbers around the ball to give us opportunities to score.
Lily agreed with what her coach said about the team's need to play better in the second half.
The local junior said that hearing the team's song after the match was another special moment.
"There were people in the sheds who have been part of the Steelers for years and they were singing it [the team song] the loudest," she said.
The Steelers now get to have a week off as they have the bye.
Meanwhile, Lily's goal this year is to get a NRLW contract and also wants to maintain her spot in the Steelers' run on team.
