Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Steelers' NSW Women's Premiership debut and win

Updated February 7 2023 - 8:04am, first published February 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Steelers' NSW Women's Premiership debut and win. Picture by Wesley Longergan

AS first-up rugby league matches come and go - the efforts of the Illawarra Steelers' NSW Women's Premiership side rates highly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.