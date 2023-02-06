The Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla has announced the meeting dates for its Men's Health and Cancer Support Group for 2023.
The Men's Health and Cancer Support group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club 68/74 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla in the upstairs meeting room.
Meeting dates for 2023 are:
February 14
March 14
April 11
May 9
June 13
July 11
August 8
September 12
October 10
November 14 and
December 12.
Members of the community who would like to be involved are very welcome.
The purpose of the support group is to provide a confidential and safe place where men affected by cancer or other health issues can meet and are able to:
The group hopes to have a guest speaker at its meetings to discuss a topic of interest, followed by a time where the group members can mix and partake in general discussion.
The convenor of the meeting is President of the Cancer Support Foundation Milton Ulladulla Incorporated, Peter Still.
Partners and spouses are most welcome to come along to the meetings.
For further information please contact, Peter Still on 0448 545 652, email Peter at acaciahouse@bigpond.com, Lloyd Crome on 0419 697 851 or Bill Jansens Nurse Practitioner on 0423 023 832.
