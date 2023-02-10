President of the Milton Show Society, Milea Woods, says the committee is very excited about presenting such a comprehensive representation of community activities from the country to the coast. Theme of this year's show, which will be held from Friday March 3 to Saturday March 4, is 'A Country Fair With Ocean Air'.There will be exciting equestrian events daily in the main arena, hands on farm yard animals, Grand Parades, wood chopping,two pavilions of with hundreds of displays exhibiting the many award winning works of local community groups from art, needle work , photography, produce , cooking and floral arrangements. Local home grown acclaimed performers Amber Lawrence and Taylor Moss will be performing Friday and Saturday nights. The classic Australian Push Poetry is something not to be missed and the beer and wine tasting will also be popular. Side show alley wil offer plenty of exciting rides, games and show food. For all details of events and to enter and show schedule go to www.miltonshowsociety.com

