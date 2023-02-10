Exhibition
From Now
New Horizons is an exhibition showcasing the artworks of the Shoalhaven HSC students. Works from Ulladulla High School feature in the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery exhibition. The exhibition goes from February 4 to February 25. The gallery, located at 12 Berry Street Nowra, is open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to 2pm.
Theatre workshops
From now
Free theatre workshops will be hosted by the Milton Follies from February 6 to the 27. The workshops are for people aged 16-years and upwards. The workshops go from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and include theatre games and training on Mondays and Thursdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. No commitment is required and people can try some of the workshops or all seven. Meanwhile, auditions for the group's production of Letter to Lindy will be held on March 2. Go to www.miltonfollies.org for details.
Men's health meeting
February 14
The Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla Men's Health and Cancer Support group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club 68/74 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla in the upstairs meeting room. The purpose of the support group is to provide a confidential and safe place where men affected by cancer or other health issues can meet, talk and get support. Partners and spouses are most welcome to come along to the meetings. For further information please contact, Peter Still on 0448 545 652, email Peter at acaciahouse@bigpond.com, Lloyd Crome on 0419 697 851 or Bill Jansens Nurse Practitioner on 0423 023 832.
Evening walk
February 15
The National Parks Association Milton Branch is hosting an Ulladulla headland and rockshelf free walk from 5pm to 7pm. Event details: Walk east on the track around the headland to the lighthouse and continue along the cliff-top track until we reach the steps down to the rock shelf. Return to the car park via the rock shelf and stairs. Wear shoes that you are willing to get wet. Optional get together for dinner afterwards. Walk leader Paul Buckingham. Phone: 0412 520 729 - contacting the leader essential for time and details as the walk is subject to change. It's Grade 3: Easy/medium/social 5km walk.
Art Series
February 16
Come and join us as artist, Glenn Kilby, from the Millhouse Art Gallery demonstrates his portrait sketching techniques at the Ulladulla Library on Thursday February 16 10.30 am, to 12.30 pm. Bring along your own drawing supplies and a black and white photo if you'd like to follow along and participate as Glenn demonstrates. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Yurana's garage sale
February 18
Ulladulla based Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes is preparing for a massive fundraiser. The group is staging a garage sale on Saturday, February 18 from 8am to 11am at the group's Ambers House 24 25 McKail Street, Ulladulla. Please come along, grab a bargain or two and support an important organisation. There will be clothes, household goods, tools, glassware, camping gear, toys and lots of treasures. Goods can be donated before the sale but please call Diane on 0478 384 514 first - please no large items
Harry Potter Afternoon
February 22
Calling all witches and wizards! It's our annual Harry Potter afternoon! Ready your wand and practice your spells for an afternoon of magical fun: craft a bejewelled dragon egg, find out your wizarding name and more on Wednesday February 22 from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm at the Ulladulla Library. Suitable for ages 5-12 years. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Identity theft advice
March 1
Come along to receive advice about Identity Theft from the ID Support NSW team at the Ulladulla Library on Wednesday, March 1 from 10.am to 11am. Receive advice on how to spot a scam, run a credit-check, learn about the benefits of creating strong passwords and spend one-on-one time with the ID Support NSW team. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Milton Show
March 3/4
President of the Milton Show Society, Milea Woods, says the committee is very excited about presenting such a comprehensive representation of community activities from the country to the coast. Theme of this year's show, which will be held from Friday March 3 to Saturday March 4, is 'A Country Fair With Ocean Air'.There will be exciting equestrian events daily in the main arena, hands on farm yard animals, Grand Parades, wood chopping,two pavilions of with hundreds of displays exhibiting the many award winning works of local community groups from art, needle work , photography, produce , cooking and floral arrangements. Local home grown acclaimed performers Amber Lawrence and Taylor Moss will be performing Friday and Saturday nights. The classic Australian Push Poetry is something not to be missed and the beer and wine tasting will also be popular. Side show alley wil offer plenty of exciting rides, games and show food. For all details of events and to enter and show schedule go to www.miltonshowsociety.com
Book Sale
March 29
Come along to Ulladulla Library and pick up a bargain on Wednesday, March 29 from 9.30am to 4.30 pm. There will be plenty of pre-loved library books for sale across fiction, non-fiction, adult and junior titles. Books are $1 each, fill your own bag for $5, or buy a library bag and fill it up for $10
Submissions welcome
Anytime
Do you have a community event coming up and want some publicity. If so, please send your what is on submissions to damian.mcgill@austcommunitymedia.com.au and add a photo as well.
