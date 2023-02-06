Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Show on from Friday, March 3 to Saturday, March 4

Updated February 7 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Moss will be performing at the Milton Show. Picture supplied

President of the Milton Show Society, Milea Woods, says the committee is very excited about presenting such a comprehensive representation of community activities "from the country to the coast".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.