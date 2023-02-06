President of the Milton Show Society, Milea Woods, says the committee is very excited about presenting such a comprehensive representation of community activities "from the country to the coast".
The theme of this year's show, which will be held from Friday, March 3 to Saturday, March 4, is 'A Country Fair With Ocean Air'.
"We know that visitors and local community members will be amazed at the diversity of local activities, displays and attractions," she said.
The show president said they want people to feel proud of where they live.
"We have made sure there is something for every member of the family," she said.
There will be exciting equestrian events daily in the main arena, hands-on farm yard animals, Grand Parades, wood chopping, two pavilions with hundreds of displays exhibiting the many award-winning works of local community groups from art, needlework, photography, produce, cooking and floral arrangements.
Local homegrown acclaimed performers Amber Lawrence and Taylor Moss will be performing Friday and Saturday nights.
The classic Australian Push Poetry is something not to be missed and the beer and wine tasting will also be popular.
Sideshow alley will offer plenty of exciting rides, games and show food.
For all details of events and to enter and show schedule go to www.miltonshowsociety.com and this will be the 153 show.
