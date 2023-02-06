Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla Little Athletics Club's efforts at regional titles

Updated February 7 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Milton Ulladulla Little Athletics Club wants to congratulate all 14 of its athletes who competed at the regional titles held in Griffith recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.