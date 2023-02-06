THE Milton Ulladulla Little Athletics Club wants to congratulate all 14 of its athletes who competed at the regional titles held in Griffith recently.
All of the athletes performed amazingly well and many personal bests were set at the event.
In total athletes from the Milton Ulladulla Little Athletics Club won 13 gold, two silver and one bronze medal.
Special congratulations to the club's seven automatic qualifiers for NSW Little Athletics titles.
Paige, Cheyenne, Lena, Tino, Gypsy, Hollie and Jess all got the automatic qualification.
Jess also managed to set two new regional records in the 1500m and 3000m.
The club might have one other qualifier pending results in other regions.
"Once again congratulations to you all you have done our little club proud. We can't wait to see how you go at the State Championships," the club said in a statement.
