FORMER Ulladulla High students Jasmine Langdon and Poppy Gillespie recently took part in a special event.
They were among a group of 458 students selected for special HSC showcases that were celebrated at an Oscars-like awards ceremony recently.
HSC Showcases are a selection of top major works from students across the creative and performing arts and technologies.
Jasmine's work is part of the SHAPE and Poppy's is part of the OnSTAGE exhibit.
"My textiles major work was selected for SHAPE - meaning it is one that was selected to be exhibited in the powerhouse museum from March," Jasmine said.
SHAPE is a technology subjects showcase so students from woodwork, metalwork, computer subjects and textiles are selected to be shown.
"I'm extremely excited to be involved and to have my work exhibited," Jasmine said.
Jasmine is now heading to Sydney for the next chapter of her life.
"I am doing a fashion design course at Whitehouse institute of design in Surry Hills," Jasmine said
Poppy also likes being part of the HSC Showcases.
"I am really proud to be involved and honoured to have had my project chosen to be a part of OnSTAGE," Poppy said.
"Drama is a subject I've always been very passionate about so it's been so amazing to have my work recognised."
Her efforts were marked and included in the OnSTAGE exhibit.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said for the first time, all 458 students selected for special HSC showcases were celebrated at an Oscars-like-awards ceremony.
"This was a fantastic opportunity for schools and the general public to witness the talents of young people and provide another platform for graduates to launch future careers in the field they are passionate about. It really felt like the Oscars of the HSC creative arts world," Ms Mitchell said.
The special ceremony also marked the launch of this year's HSC Showcase season.
