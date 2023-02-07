THE Ulladulla based Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes is preparing for a massive fundraiser
The group is staging a garage sale on Saturday, February 18 from 8am to 11am at group's Ambers House 24 25 McKail Street, Ulladulla
Please come along, grab a bargain or two and support an important organisation.
There will be clothes, household goods, tools, glassware, camping gear, toys and lots of treasures.
Goods can be donated before the sale but please call Diane on 0478 384 514 first - please no large items
Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes was formed as an independent charity in 1988 by a local group of volunteers.
After much hard work we have been able to purchase four homes with the aim of relieving some of the stress families face with the pressures of medical treatment for the serious illness of a child, such as cancer or cystic fibrosis.
The group understands it is important for the whole family to holiday together, so they all can recharge their batteries.
The first home was opened by Kate Critchlow in July 1988.
