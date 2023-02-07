From wizards, art and identity theft - more than books at the library

THE Ulladulla Library is set to host some special events over the next few weeks and would like to extend an invitation for people to attend.
Here is what they are planning:
Art Series - Portrait Demonstration with Glenn Kilby
Thursday, February 16 10.30 am, to 12.30 pm.
Come and join us as artist, Glenn Kilby, from the Millhouse Art Gallery demonstrates his portrait sketching techniques.
Bring along your own drawing supplies and a black and white photo if you'd like to follow along and participate as Glenn demonstrates. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Harry Potter Afternoon
Wednesday February 22 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm
Calling all witches and wizards! It's our annual Harry Potter afternoon!
Ready your wand and practice your spells for an afternoon of magical fun: craft a bejewelled dragon egg, find out your wizarding name and more.
Suitable for ages 5-12 years. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Let's talk about identity theft
Wednesday, March 1 10.am to 11am
Come along to receive advice about Identity Theft from the ID Support NSW team.
Receive advice on how to spot a scam, run a credit-check, learn about the benefits of creating strong passwords and spend one-on-one time with the ID Support NSW team. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Book Sale at the Ulladulla Library
Wednesday, March 29 9.30am to 4.30 pm
Come along to Ulladulla Library and pick up a bargain. There will be plenty of pre-loved library books for sale across fiction, non-fiction, adult and junior titles.
Books are $1 each, fill your own bag for $5, or buy a library bag and fill it up for $10
