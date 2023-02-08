Bright, bold and colourful is how Maisie Butson describes plans for the float she is preparing to mark the return of an important community event.
The Ulladulla High student was overjoyed to be crowned the princess at last year's Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Ball, hosted by the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla, but there was one piece of the festivities she did not get to experience - the parade.
The parade has not been held for a few years due to COVID-19 and last year's ball was in June - not part of the modified festival.
However, this is all set to change in 2023 and planning for the parade's return, along with a full traditional festival, is well advanced.
Maisie 's "27 Dresses" float will lead the parade and she cannot wait.
Details on how the float will look are being finalised but Maisie and some of the other past princesses and their partners, who will be either on or walking around the float, will produce something dazzling.
Maisie, given the parade is back after an enforced absence, said it promises to be something special .
"It's going to be fantastic and maybe the biggest parade yet," she said.
The Year 11 Ulladulla High student urges people to come out in force and watch the parade.
The long-term local always attended the parade when it was on.
Maisie said her time as Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess has been an enjoyable experience and an honour she truly appreciated.
"I have been fortunate to meet so many inspirational and amazing people," she said about her experience which now includes being part of the ball committee.
She is now making sure others get to enjoy the same joyful experience as she did.
This Sunday [February 12] the entrants and their partners will start learning their dances.
"I will be there on Sunday making sure everyone is having a good time and learning lots, "she said.
Another one of her committee roles is contacting dress-related shops for sponsorship.
This year's ball will be held on Saturday, March 25.
