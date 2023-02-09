Milton Ulladulla Times
Lake Conjola Fishing Club's monthly competition results

Updated February 9 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:14am
Of the 48 fish, the highlight was Jeff Turner's 91-centimetre dusky flathead weighing 5.60 kilos caught on a poddy mullet. Picture supplied

Members of the Lake Conjola Fishing Club recently took part in their February monthly competition and some good results were produced.

