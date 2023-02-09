Members of the Lake Conjola Fishing Club recently took part in their February monthly competition and some good results were produced.
Only 48 fish were weighed in with the strong southerly wind all weekend making fishing difficult for all categories.
Of the 48 fish, the highlight was Jeff Turner's 91-centimetre dusky flathead weighing 5.60 kilos caught on a poddy mullet.
Keith Henry also impressed with a 7.05 kilo bag of salmon, bream and flathead from the beach and in the lake 60 plus section Peter Verran, as usual, weighed in 7.46 kilos of bream, mullet and flathead.
The Lake Conjola Fishing Club is a social and recreational group that is based within the Lake Conjola Bowling and Recreation Club.
The club promotes catch and release, sustainable fishing practices and social camaraderie among our dedicated members.
The fishing club has five sections of competition - open, women, junior, sub-junior as well as a lake 60 plus - a special section for lake-only anglers .
The open section includes lake, ocean. rock and beach.
The club runs monthly competitions and if you are interested in meeting new fishing mates please visit the Lake Conjola Fishing Club website [www.lakeconjolafishingclub.com] which will provide the answer to all your questions.
