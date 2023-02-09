VOLUNTEERS from the Ulladulla SES are currently out in the field to help residents in need as the heavy rain continues to fall.
The group, so far, has completed six of its 23 jobs.
"We are under a severe thunderstorm warning area - for intense rainfall," the Ulladulla SES said.
"Since 9am yesterday [Wednesday] we have had 117mm at Fisherman's Paradise, 77mm at Lake Conjola, 48mm in Ulladulla and 28mm at Burrill Lake - with a lot with more to come."
Other towns in the Shoalhaven have recorded heavier rain levels than the Ulladulla area.
Already Greenwell Point has had 374 millimetres of rain since 9am on Wednesday, and 178 millimetres alone in the two hours to 6am
.At Culburra Beach, more than 250mm rain fell overnight.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Ring the SES on 132 500 for emergency assistance in storms and floods
