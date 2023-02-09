In bleak conditions a brave field of 53 Beachside Veteran golfers contested a single stableford event, at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course, on Wednesday February 8.
Roger Pullinger won the day with 22 points while second place went to George Dennis with 20 points in a count-back from third placed, Stig Andersson.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Ron Sweaney on the second, Shane Roach on the sixth and Bruce Anderson on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 15 points on a countback, while the six-ball wildcard was won by Mark Pietikainen, so will revert back to 2 balls next week.
Next week [ February15] the Beachside Veteran golfers will contest a single stableford.
