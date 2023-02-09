Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Beachside Veteran's results

Updated February 9 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:31pm
Ron Hoffman, Peter Mulligan and Col Boardman teeing off the first

In bleak conditions a brave field of 53 Beachside Veteran golfers contested a single stableford event, at the Mollymook Beachside Golf Course, on Wednesday February 8.

