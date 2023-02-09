Hundreds of female surfers will get to showcase their skills and passion for surfing over the course of an upcoming weekend event.
Surfing NSW recently announced the return of the Her Wave Teams Classic event to Kiama.
Due to the swift growth and enthusiasm for Surfing NSW's female platform Her Wave, the event will run for an entire weekend.
Starting on Friday March 31, Surfing NSW will host a workshop dedicated to local teenagers at Kiama High School while Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2, are dedicated to sand, sun and surfing on the beach.
The female surf event invites females of all ages and abilities to join forces with their local boardrider members, friends, family and like-minded locals of their community to enjoy a weekend of fun.
The Kiama event will be the second and final stop for the Her Wave Teams Classic 2023 with the first event taking place on the Central Coast.
Created to support and encourage female surfing, both events will see hundreds of women enjoy their time in regional NSW thanks to the support of the NSW Government as well as the Kiama Council.
The Her Wave Teams Classic format encourages teams of eight - four short boards and four mid/longboard surfers to register a team and compete with a flexible and fun judging criterion.
Between the surf heats, surf-related workshops and clinics will be offered to the competitors and spectators to learn something new, improve on skills and network with like-minded women.
Head to https://surfingnsw.com.au/235626-2/ for more information.
