YOU just can't help to smile when Tracy Provest talks about her latest honour.
The Ulladulla SES Unit Commander was recently added to the 2021-22 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll which pays tribute to the girls and women across regional, rural, and remote NSW who have given their time and energy to helping others in their community.
She laughed at the word "hidden".
"I got a message from a friend congratulating me and I thought 'how does she even know'," Unit Cmdr Provest said about the so-called hidden list.
She truly appreciates being placed on such an important list.
"There are so many other volunteers in our community who could also be on the list," she said.
Karen Lowry from the Sussex Inlet Marine Rescue was also included on the list.
Coordinated by the NSW Rural Women's Network, the 2021-22 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll recognises volunteering contributions made by the likes of Tracy and Karen.
State Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock, congratulated Karen and Tracy, for being included in the Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.
"Women like Karen and Tracy play an important role in community development and making rural NSW a great place to live. It is so important we honour their contributions to ensure that voluntary work is valued and respected," Mrs Hancock said.
Unit Cmdr Provest, when she was not helping the Shoalhaven with its numerous incidents like flood damage, won some highly prestigious awards last year.
"I had an incredible year, personally, last year," she said.
Unit Cmdr Provest said she remains committed to the SES and will not be walking away from the group.
She is busy at the moment helping the Ulladulla SES with a recruitment drive.
The respected volunteer said everyone could join the Ulladulla SES as the group had jobs for all.
"You don't have to be out in the field," she said about volunteering with the SES.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/UlladullaSES to learn more about joining the group.
