Staff from Shoalhaven City Council last night [Thursday] manually opened the entrance of Tabourie Lake to reduce flood risk to the community as it reached the opening trigger level of 1.3 metres.
The lake was opened in accordance with the Tabourie Lake Entrance Management Policy.
While rainfall across the catchment had eased, the opening minimised the chance for flooding of property as water continues to move through the catchment and into the lake.
People are asked to stay outside the work area and keep away from the edges of the dug channel and eroding banks following opening as these areas are very unstable and unsafe.
Council is reminding residents that anyone needing assistance should contact the SES on 132 500.
Related:
Flood safe information can be accessed from the SES FloodSafe website
For the latest weather forecast, visit the Bureau of Meteorology website.
For more information about Tabourie Lake entrance management, visit Council's Entrance Management website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.