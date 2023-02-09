Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven City Council manually opens Tabourie Lake

Updated February 10 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:40am
Shoalhaven City Council manually opens Tabourie Lake. Picture supplied

Staff from Shoalhaven City Council last night [Thursday] manually opened the entrance of Tabourie Lake to reduce flood risk to the community as it reached the opening trigger level of 1.3 metres.

