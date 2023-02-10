Finishing high up the leaderboard of an important surfing event took Tayla Hanak by surprise.
The Shoalhaven medical student recently took part in the first season of Hyundai's 'She's Electric' - a surfing leaderboard created to recognise and amplify female grassroots athletes on a national scale, and was among the top performances.
Tayla said finishing second on the leaderboard was something she did not expect.
The result surprised her as Tayla's focus these days is not on competition surfing as much as it was in the past.
Her medical studies at the Shoalhaven Campus of the Wollongong of University is her main focus these days.
However, the Culburra Beach Boardriders Club member still loves to surf and enjoyed being part of the 'She's Electric' event.
'She's Electric' was formed when Hyundai and Surfing Australia joined forces to create the very first grassroots national women's leaderboard.
The leaderboard aims to give female boardriders a profile, unearthing breakout talent and creating a pathway to the top - "inspiring the next generation of surfers".
Meanwhile, Tayla does have a love of "big surf.
""It [big wave surfing] is surfing at its core," she said.
She hopes to compete in the Red Bull Magnitude, the only women's only Big Wave competition run in Hawaii during the winter.
"I went over to Hawaii three times in the past but the event was called off," she said.
She has completed three out of the required four years of study and in July will combine medicine with her love of surfing with her career path.
"As a medical student, I am passionate about combining my love for surfing with medicine," she said.
"This year, I have teamed up with the Surfing Doctors, who provide medical care to surfers and the local community in remote surfing locations in Indonesia."
She will also be surfing the "gnarly" G-Land break when her commitments with Surfing Doctors allows her.
The 25-year-old was an extremely talented junior surfer and represented Australia.
"I never thought I would get to wear the Green and Gold - it was a proud moment," she said about representing her country.
In 2014 she won an Australian Title and captained the Australian Junior Team in 2015 at the ISA World Junior Surfing Games in California.
The Aussie team came home with the bronze medal.
Her advice to surfers and people, in general, is well worth hearing.
"Always follow your dreams and passions and find someone you enjoy surfing with," she said.
