Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Tayla Hanak's Hyundai's 'She's Electric' efforts

Updated February 10 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tayla Hanak's Hyundai's 'She's Electric' efforts. Picture supplied

Finishing high up the leaderboard of an important surfing event took Tayla Hanak by surprise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.