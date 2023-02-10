ISSUES surrounding the Milton Ulladulla bypass always seem to be just down the road.
The latest issue is around the vicinity of Little Forest Road following a suggestion some private land would be taken to build a roundabout.
The matter was raised last night [Thursday February 9] at a meeting of the Burrill Lake Association Community Consultative Body, attended by three of the State Election candidates.
Candidates Amanda Findley [Greens], Liza Butler [Labor] and Luke Sikora [Liberal] attended the meeting where the Little Forest Road was raised.
Mr Sikora, on behalf of the NSW Government, said there was not going to be land acquisition in the vicinity of Little Forest Road.
A spokesperson for NSW Transport backed Mr Sikora up.
The NSW Transport spokesman said a connection would be located in the vicinity of Little Forest Road as outlined in the refined corridor for the bypass, released by Transport for NSW in October 2022.
"Transport for NSW met with property owners within the study and investigation area of Little Forest Road in November and December last year, and discussions are ongoing," the spokesman said.
"Transport for NSW is not aware of any meetings with property owners about building a roundabout on private property."
More information about the bypass connections and design features will be released following the completion of the concept design and environmental assessment, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said Transport for NSW looked forward to receiving further feedback from the community and residents in the coming months.
Meanwhile, all three candidates said they would fight any possible future plan that could see villages like Burrill Lake and Lake Tabourie cut in half due to future highway upgrades.
They are all committed to supporting the community to get the right design and one that local residents want.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.