MATT Gilkes is looking forward to making his wicketkeeping debut for NSW in its upcoming Marsh Sheffield Shield match.
The Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior has been part of the Blues shield squad for sometime now but never had the chance to keep.
Regular NSW wicketkeeper Baxter Holt has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, meaning Gilkes gets to do the glovework for the Blues against Tasmania at the Sydney Cricket Ground from tomorrow [Saturday, February 11].
The wicketkeeper/batter, following the end of his Big Bash League season with the Sydney Thunder, is looking forward to playing some red ball cricket.
"All the lads are looking forward to playing in the match and we need to string a few wins together," Gilkes said.
Gilkes said if the Blues win all their remaining games and a few results to go their way, a place in the Shield final is still on the cards.
"We do have a good mix of youth and experience but we need to click more with the bat," he said.
Meanwhile, the Milton Ulladulla Times is preparing an extended interview with Gilkes where we find out his hopes and plan for the future.
Yes, we did ask about the infamous night when the Sydney Thunder was bowled for 15 runs - so watch his space.
