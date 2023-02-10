Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Matt Gilkes to make wicketkeeping debut for NSW

Updated February 10 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior Matt Gilkes. Picture file

MATT Gilkes is looking forward to making his wicketkeeping debut for NSW in its upcoming Marsh Sheffield Shield match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.